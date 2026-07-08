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Happy by tiaj1402
Photo 724

Happy

For the July word list.

Lavender is one of my favourite plants so I was very happy to see that it is surviving this hot dry weather as well as my neglect, albeit only just.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof.
July 9th, 2026  
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