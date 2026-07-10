Food

From July's word list.

I bought a small ice cream maker in a moment of self indulgence! Tried it out today for the first time with some ingredients I already had; fat free greek yoghurt, some left over creme fraiche, a few frozen strawberries, a spoon of sugar, and a splash of milk. It was very nice! Its a small yield but I feel that this is just as well! It made 3 of these little pots - 1 is in the freezer. But my partner is now requesting some "proper" ice cream so vanilla ice cream it is with double cream etc tomorrow after our pizza while watching the England match.

I had to be quick with my camera as it its soft serve!