Previous
Next
Animal by tiaj1402
Photo 727

Animal

From the July word list.

Found this little beauty in my garden after the grass was cut. Used the speed burst setting to get a decent shot as it was a fast mover!
Its a young Southern Green Stink bug (thank you Google!). Never seen one before.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact