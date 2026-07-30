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Another shot from my recent visit to Deal.
I'm putting together a collage of little quirky things I saw and plan to post that tomorrow!
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Shane ace
that's not a bad looking and the older overturned boat would have a few stories to tell
July 30th, 2026  
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