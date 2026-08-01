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Previous
Photo 737
Through a glass brick
For Abstract August
I love a glass brick and have a few in a row in my garden. This caught my eye as I sat outside with a cup of tea!
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st August 2026 2:33pm
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garden
,
abstractaug2026
Marj
ace
Love the light playing through the image
August 1st, 2026
Diana
ace
Wonderful distortions and colours.
August 1st, 2026
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