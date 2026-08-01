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Through a glass brick by tiaj1402
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Through a glass brick

For Abstract August
I love a glass brick and have a few in a row in my garden. This caught my eye as I sat outside with a cup of tea!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Marj ace
Love the light playing through the image
August 1st, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful distortions and colours.
August 1st, 2026  
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