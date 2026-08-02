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Through a glass darkly by tiaj1402
Photo 738

Through a glass darkly

For Abstract August and continuing with the glass brick!

The basket made of recycled saris used in my previous shot was also used here; placed just behind the brick at an angle.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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