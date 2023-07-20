Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
1 / 365
St Andrews Lake
My current favourite place to swim. You can see the little tree that I posted in my main album. The orange bouys mark the swimming course and the yellow ones a paddling area connected to a small lakeside beach.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
14
photos
8
followers
7
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Latest from all albums
7
8
9
10
11
12
1
13
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
The bigger picture
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
20th July 2023 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Bill Davidson
It looks like a lovely spot:
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close