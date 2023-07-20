St Andrews Lake by tiaj1402
St Andrews Lake

My current favourite place to swim. You can see the little tree that I posted in my main album. The orange bouys mark the swimming course and the yellow ones a paddling area connected to a small lakeside beach.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Tia

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
It looks like a lovely spot:
July 20th, 2023  
