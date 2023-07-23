Sign up
2 / 365
Globes
The long view from todays shot. Just love these very sculptural flowers.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
The bigger picture
COOLPIX B700
23rd July 2023 3:39pm
Shutterbug
ace
I love the pov and the comp, looking through these beautiful flowers to the water beyond.
July 23rd, 2023
