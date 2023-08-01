Previous
Not what it seems! by tiaj1402
Not what it seems!

The long view taken from Platform 2. The edge of the platform canopy makes a nice frame.
See Main Album for zoomed in view.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Had to look twice!
August 1st, 2023  
