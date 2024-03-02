Sign up
10 / 365
Purple Zoom
Still practicing the zoom burst technique! I'm finding it hard to keep camera still so that I don't get what looks like a double exposure.
Saturday - purple
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Tags
rainbow2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
March 2nd, 2024
