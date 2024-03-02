Previous
Purple Zoom by tiaj1402
10 / 365

Purple Zoom

Still practicing the zoom burst technique! I'm finding it hard to keep camera still so that I don't get what looks like a double exposure.

Saturday - purple
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
March 2nd, 2024  
