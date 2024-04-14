Previous
Lego small by tiaj1402
53 / 365

Lego small

Harry could barely contain his excitement when he saw what was delivered by the postman. Meg was a little awestruck too!
Looking forward to building these with my 2 grandsons.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
