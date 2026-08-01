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79 / 365
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From the August word list.
I am going to attempt 2 photos a day; abstract and from the word list in a separate album. I have yet to get through a whole month of words!
This is a dried agapanthus head.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Album
Themes and Whatnots
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NIKON D5600
Taken
1st August 2026 2:29pm
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august26words
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and textures.
August 1st, 2026
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