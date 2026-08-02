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A kind of patchwork by tiaj1402
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A kind of patchwork

From the August word list.

This is a basket made from recycled saris; it was a Christmas present from my eldest daughter a few years ago.

2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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