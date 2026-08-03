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From the August word list
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
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Themes and Whatnots
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NIKON D5600
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3rd August 2026 3:17pm
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