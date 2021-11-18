Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
4 / 365
Nature
I chose this subject because it represents the change in seasons and the transition between fall and winter.
I like that some leaves are in focus, and some aren't. The difference in colours between the leaves really demonstrates how the seasons are changing.
I don't like the leaf that is closest to the camera. It's too blurry and would be nice if it were more in frame.
I like that the colours aren't too bright and vibrant, because when the seasons are changing, it isn't bright and exciting. It's calm and beautiful.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tianna Carswell
@tiannacarswell
5
photos
10
followers
1
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th October 2021 11:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close