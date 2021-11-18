Previous
I chose this subject because it represents the change in seasons and the transition between fall and winter.

I like that some leaves are in focus, and some aren't. The difference in colours between the leaves really demonstrates how the seasons are changing.

I don't like the leaf that is closest to the camera. It's too blurry and would be nice if it were more in frame.

I like that the colours aren't too bright and vibrant, because when the seasons are changing, it isn't bright and exciting. It's calm and beautiful.
Tianna Carswell

