Supplies

I chose this subject because a main part of school is the homework. Blue pens have been my favourite to use throughout my time in school.



I like how there are different shades of blue in my photo. There are different types of pens and, the light is hitting them perfectly.



The only thing that i regret doing was putting my mechanical pencil into this photo. It doesn't appear to be blue compared to the other elements.



It feels very bright, like someone is having a good day at school.