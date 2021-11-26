Sign up
5 / 365
Supplies
I chose this subject because a main part of school is the homework. Blue pens have been my favourite to use throughout my time in school.
I like how there are different shades of blue in my photo. There are different types of pens and, the light is hitting them perfectly.
The only thing that i regret doing was putting my mechanical pencil into this photo. It doesn't appear to be blue compared to the other elements.
It feels very bright, like someone is having a good day at school.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
0
0
Tianna Carswell
@tiannacarswell
5
photos
10
followers
1
following
