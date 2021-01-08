Previous
First Car Wash of 2021 by tiff96
18 / 365

First Car Wash of 2021

Subbed for Gus today
Played Charades for Fun Friday in class
Picked up new glasses
8th January 2021

Tiffany

@tiff96
