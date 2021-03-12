Previous
Job Offer Accepted for next year! by tiff96
81 / 365

Job Offer Accepted for next year!

Taught lesson
Had crawfish
Accepted job offer at SPS for next school year!
12th March 2021

Tiff

@tiff96
