Previous
Next
Second part of Shein order arrived! by tiff96
91 / 365

Second part of Shein order arrived!

Chill day
meetings in the morning and more edTPA in the afternoon
watched The Last Blockbuster and Operation Varsity Blue on Netflix
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Tiff

@tiff96
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise