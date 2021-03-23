Previous
Cece's Birthday Dinner at Kings Fish House
Cece’s Birthday Dinner at Kings Fish House

Mentor time/checkins
Staff meeting
Intervention block-> students got a lot good work
Meeting with Allison
Picked up books for Cece
Kings Fish House
Tiff

@tiff96
