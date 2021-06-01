Previous
Mary Poppins by tiff96
Mary Poppins

Very chill school day - covered another teacher’s mentor time
Staff meeting
Intervention Block
Printed pictures from Walgreens
Bought crafting items from Michaels
Watched Mary Poppins
Tiff

@tiff96
