Previous
Next
Candy leis for students by tiff96
170 / 365

Candy leis for students

Went over to Allison’s house for mentor time
Made leis
Went to Will’s house for End-of-Year Staff Party
Finished lei at Allison’s
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Tiff

@tiff96
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise