Boba Pup by tiff96
174 / 365

Boba Pup

Slept in
Had hotpot
Went to Boba Pup with Lina (met Maple)
Myrungrang Korean Hot Dogs
Ippudo Ramen (Lina gave me pencil sign)
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Tiff

@tiff96
47% complete

View this month »

