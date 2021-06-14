Previous
Next
Flower from Stanford Shopping Center by tiff96
175 / 365

Flower from Stanford Shopping Center

85° Bakery
Valley Fair
Oakridge Mall
Stanford
All Daiso’s
Facetimed with Daniel
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Tiff

@tiff96
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise