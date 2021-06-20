Previous
Next
Luca with Daniel by tiff96
181 / 365

Luca with Daniel

Stayed home most of the day
Went to Nordstrom Rack and 99 Ranch with mom and Cece to return stuff and buy ingredients to make spring rolls
Facetimed and watched Luca with Daniel
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Tiff

@tiff96
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise