Previous
Next
Summer Palooza at school by tiff96
184 / 365

Summer Palooza at school

Summer Palooza - played games with new 6th graders
Picked up Cece and went to do errands and shop (bought chả cá, salted fish fried rice, groceries, Costco, Target, Hilltop Gifts, Homegoods)
Got Hello Kitty Squishmallow from Costco
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Tiff

@tiff96
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise