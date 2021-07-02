Previous
Next
Facetime with Daniel by tiff96
193 / 365

Facetime with Daniel

Meeting with Lilibeth, Taylor and Connor
Daniel dropped off banana bread
Went to chú Dũng and thím Vy’s house
Bought bánh mì
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Tiff

@tiff96
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise