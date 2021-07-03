Previous
Monterey for anniversary trip with Daniel by tiff96
Monterey for anniversary trip with Daniel

Drove to Monterey
Dropped off bags at AirBnB
Monterey Municipal Beach
El Estero Boating
Old Fisherman’s Wharf
Sapporo Sushi and Steakhouse
Got back to AirBnB and tried Bean Boozled
Watched Scott Pilgrim Against the World
