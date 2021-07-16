Previous
Sabobatage game arrived by tiff96
207 / 365

Sabobatage game arrived

Summer school
Settled home
Sent parent emails
Went grocery shopping and got water with Cece
Watched High School Musical 2
Lesson Planned
Sabobatage game arrived in mail
Organized cart and purses
16th July 2021

Tiff

@tiff96
