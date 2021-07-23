Previous
Yu-Gen Ramen Izakaya by tiff96
214 / 365

Yu-Gen Ramen Izakaya

Summer school - very chill day
Parent brought pizza for staff
Date at Yu-Gen Ramen Izakaya in Mountain View
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Tiff

@tiff96
