Point Joe 17 Mile Drive by tiff96
229 / 365

Point Joe 17 Mile Drive

Got bánh mì from Đức Hương and 7Leaves
Drove to 17 Mile Drive - listened to Second Date Update on the way
Went to Dzui Cakes and Desserts
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Tiff

@tiff96
