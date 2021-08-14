Previous
Next
Maker’s Fair at Santana Row by tiff96
236 / 365

Maker’s Fair at Santana Row

Slept in
Went to Santana Row for Maker’s Fair with Amber all day
Had dinner at EMC Seafood and Raw Bar
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Tiff

@tiff96
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise