Finished decorating classrooms
Finished decorating classrooms

Went to school to drop off things and set up last things in classrooms
Went to Valley Fair to walk around and buy Lady M Cakes
Went over to David’s house and had dinner and watched Season 1 of Kingdom
Tiff

