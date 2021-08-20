Previous
Kingdom by tiff96
Kingdom

School Olympics at Baylands Park
Picked Cece up from school
Got massage
Went over to David’s house for Pummel Party with David, Isabel and Simon
Watched Kingdom S2E1/2
20th August 2021

Tiff

