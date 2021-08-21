Previous
Calaveras Vista Point by tiff96
243 / 365

Calaveras Vista Point

Hung out at home
Quick work
Met up with Maxine at Pop Tea Bar in Palo Alto
Bought Chick-Fil-A
Went shopping at Valley Fair and Costco with mom and Cece
Went on a late night drive up Calaveras and down to South San Jose with David
Tiff

