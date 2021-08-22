Sign up
244 / 365
Nojo Ramen Tavern
Slept in
Went to David’s house
Cooked crispy pork belly
Watched Kingdom S2E3-6 and Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Got Yumi Yogurt
Drove to SF for Nojo Ramen Tavern
Got boba at Soyful
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Tiff
@tiff96
