Back-to-School Night by tiff96
254 / 365

Half day at work
GLT Meeting
Bought Chick-Fil-A for lunch
Parent meetings
Cleaned/organized classroom
Hung out in classroom with Michael
Back-to-School Night
1st September 2021

Tiff

@tiff96
70% complete

