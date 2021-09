Pigeon Point Lighthouse

Slept in

Gave feedback to all my kiddos

David picked me up, went to Mystery Spot in Santa Cruz

Drive to Downtown Santa Cruz Wharf/ Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk - played at arcade (Connect 4 Hoops, Air Hockey, Deal or No Deal, Pac-Mac, Doodle Jump)

Had ice cream, garlic fries, corn dog and soda

Drove up Highway 1 - stopped at Pigeon Point Lighthouse

Had dinner at Palette Tea House and Dim Sum

Dropped off things at home

Drove back over to David’s house to watch Evil

Went on a late night drive to downtown SJ, Cupertino and Palo Alto