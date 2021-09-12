Previous
A Way Out game with David by tiff96
265 / 365

A Way Out game with David

Slept in
Light lesson planning
Bought groceries and grilled pork
Went over to David’s house to make spring rolls and vermicelli bowls
Watch Haunting on Hill House
Played A Way Out
Cuddled
Tiff

@tiff96
