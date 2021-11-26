Santa Monica Pier

Woke up early and got ready

Drove to SFO Long-Term Parking

Caught train to terminal

Cruised through security

Boarded plane

Landed in LAX

Caught shuttle to Budget rental cars but actually had to go to Avis so we walked to Avis

Got rental car

Drove to Santa Monica Pier

Drove to Long Beach

Drove to Bopomofo Cafe and saw Phillip Wang

Drove to Brodard Restaurant

Went to Phuc Long Coffee and Tea

Drove to Griffith Observatory and got stuck in really bad traffic

Drove to Chef Marilyn’s but they were closed and still took our online order 🙄

Got dinner at Domino’s instead :(

Had Randy’s Donuts

Got gas

Dropped off car

Caught shuttle back to LAX early

Hung out at gate

Boarded plane back to SFO

Got car from Long-Term Parking

Drove back to David’s