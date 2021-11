Highway 1 Road Trip

Woke up and had a light breakfast

Went to pick up Ryan

Picked up Huzaifa

Met up with Tasneem, Hussain and Huseina

Drove to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Went to John Denver Memorial in Monterey for lunch

Got coffee from The Bookworks

Drove down Highway 1 to Big Sur with stops along the way

Drove back

Had dinner at Darda Seafood Restaurant

Got boba at Gong Cha

Went back to David’s to grab stuff

Went back to my place to shower and sleep