Previous
Next
Halal Gyro Express by tiff96
Photo 413

Halal Gyro Express

Work - work time; David ordered me lunch
Went back to David’s
Had dinner
Hung out
Watched Silicon Valley
Got Hui Lau Shan
Played Unearth
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Tiff

@tiff96
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise