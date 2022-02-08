Previous
Girl Scout Cookies!!! by tiff96
Photo 414

Girl Scout Cookies!!!

Work - more work time for project
Went back to David’s, hung out, watched TV, cuddled
Had dinner
Hung out and slept early
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Tiff

@tiff96
113% complete

View this month »

