Photo 415
Bánh Mì Đức Hương
Work - left early for team meeting at home; David cooked lunch for us
Meeting
Hung out at David’s
Went to get bánh mì with Huzaifa
Got 7Leaves
Went back to David’s to eat and watch Silicon Valley
Cuddled and slept
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Tiff
@tiff96
415
photos
1
followers
0
following
113% complete
View this month »
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
Views
7
Album
2020/2021
