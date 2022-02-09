Previous
Bánh Mì Đức Hương by tiff96
Bánh Mì Đức Hương

Work - left early for team meeting at home; David cooked lunch for us
Meeting
Hung out at David’s
Went to get bánh mì with Huzaifa
Got 7Leaves
Went back to David’s to eat and watch Silicon Valley
Cuddled and slept
Tiff

@tiff96
