Started It Takes Two by tiff96
Photo 416

Started It Takes Two

Work- Shark Tank Pitches
Went back to David’s place
Hung out
Had dinner
Played It Takes Two
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Tiff

@tiff96
114% complete

Photo Details

