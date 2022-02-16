Previous
Bay Bridge by tiff96
Bay Bridge

Work - minimum day; work time
Had Tina’s surprise baby shower (David stopped by to drop off toast)
Went to David’s and hung out
Had dinner
Facetimed with Katy
Went to Corona Heights in SF
Went home and slept
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Tiff

@tiff96
