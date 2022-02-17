Sign up
Photo 423
David's brought me lunch
Work - Final Product work time; David brought me lunch
Went home and waited for David to come home
Hung out at David’s
Had dinner and watched Ponyo
Slept early because we were both tired
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Tiff
@tiff96
