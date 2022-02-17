Previous
David’s brought me lunch by tiff96
Photo 423

David’s brought me lunch

Work - Final Product work time; David brought me lunch
Went home and waited for David to come home
Hung out at David’s
Had dinner and watched Ponyo
Slept early because we were both tired
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Tiff

@tiff96
115% complete

