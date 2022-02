Doorbells for classroom

Woke up to send David off for hike with Huzaifa, Hussain, Tasneem, Ryan and Huseina

While at home, had breakfast, did dishes, organized home, watched YouTube and did some grading

David came home and showered

Went to have lunch at Angry Chickz

Got Yumi Yogurt

Went home and napped for a little bit

Watched NBA All-Star Contests while doing taxes

Went to Whole Foods to pick up classroom doorbells

Got Izumi Matcha

Went back home and fixed David’s Valentine’s Day phone charm

Slept