Homemade Phở by tiff96
Homemade Phở

Slept in
Woke up and cuddled in bed
Got ready and logged onto Zoom PD Sessions
Cleaned during lunch
Finished up meetings
Went grocery shopping for phở ingredients at 99 Ranch and Walmart
Started cooking phở and had a late dinner
Slept
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Tiff

@tiff96
