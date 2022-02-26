Previous
Roses from Emilia’s Flower Shop by tiff96
Roses from Emilia’s Flower Shop

Slept in
David worked while I made him some pho
Hung out at home
Huzaifa came over
Drove to Cheeseboard and waited in line and got pizza
Went back to Tasneem’s and Hussain’s for boardgames
Went back to David’s
